ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager. Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region. Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area. Michelle has 13 years of commercial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Hefner Hired as ASCC Executive Director

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO is pleased to announce the hiring of Gordon Raymond Hefner as executive director. Hefner replaces Bev Garnant who led the association for over twenty years. Hefner possesses over twenty-seven years of association management experience in the construction trades. He will be responsible for the administration of all ASCC programs and will oversee its office staff of eight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Main St. Louis business group announces new office space

St. Louis’ main economic development group announced a 10-year lease in the city’s downtown area. Greater St. Louis Inc., a group of investors and business strategists focused on driving long-term economic growth in the city, is moving to the 22nd floor of One Metropolitan Square, according to a Wednesday news release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’

Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Former SLU teaching assistant admits blackmailing student

ST. LOUIS – A former teaching assistant at Saint Louis University appeared in federal court to admit blackmailing a student he once dated. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor blackmail charge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Spellman Brady & Co. Receives IIDA Gateway Chapter’s IDEA Award

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is proud to have won the IIDA Gateway Chapter’s “Interior Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in Branding & Communication” for its customized artwork package developed for PayneCrest Electric Prefab in St. Louis, MO. Spellman Brady was responsible for commissioning several one-of-a-kind pieces for the artwork package which reflects PayneCrest Electric’s unique corporate identity.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
UNION, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy