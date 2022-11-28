Read full article on original website
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
Times Gazette
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
ohparent.com
ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum
Take a family holiday trip down to Petersburg, Kentucky and visit ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum!. ChristmasTown at the Museum runs from 5p-8:30p on select days from November 25 through December 30. Seeing the lights is free, just pay $15 for parking! This highly anticipated holiday celebration features a dazzling...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash. Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
Cincinnati CityBeat
10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Dec. 2-4)
It's already December and the weather outside is frightful, but the variety of things to do in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is delightful. From holiday markets to pinball tournaments to high-proof beer, there's no shortage of unique and engaging things to keep you and your loved ones busy and entertained this weekend. For a look at even more things to do in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky every day of the week, be sure to visit CityBeat's event calendar to see what's happening.
wnewsj.com
40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend
WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show. There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one...
spectrumnews1.com
7 Hills Church to help some families in need with Christmas Child program
FLORENCE, Ky. — It's the season of giving. 7 Hills Church's Christmas Child Program is underway, with the help of some partnerships in the area. “We work with specific schools and partners in the area to help identify those needs. These family resource counselors are so integral in helping us find these families that really wouldn’t have a Christmas if somebody didn’t step up and provide that Christmas for them,” Kyle Waid, a pastor for the church, said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Recycling Center to Host Holiday Giveaway
The event will take place Saturday, December 3. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Recycling Center is getting into the giving spirit. Their “Holiday and More Giveaway” takes place Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All items available are free with no exchange necessary....
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
dayton.com
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
‘Puppypalooza’ to be hosted at new adoption center over the weekend; Adoption fees drop $100
CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Cincinnati Animal CARE will reduce adoption fees for puppies at the new Pet Adoption Center, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE (CAC) is hosting ‘Puppypalooza’ on Dec. 3rd through Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
ohparent.com
The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati Holding Auditions for 2023 STAR Intensive
A memorized 16-32- bar song selection that best shows your vocal range. You MUST have music accompaniment with the piano part included. Prepare to have a dance audition. Please wear appropriate movement attire and shoes. Please come stretched and ready to move. Upon online registration, you MUST upload a RECENT...
Cincinnati Will be Able to See Rare Lunar "Occultation" of Mars, Full Moon on Dec. 7
Look toward the eastern sky from 10:21 to 10:54 p.m. to see this rare lunar event.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
