lite987whop.com
Mary Elizabeth “Sissy” Seay
(Age 87, of Trenton) Funeral service will be Friday December 2nd at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm to 8pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
James Edward Loman Jr
(Age 62, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Sue Morrow Bundy
(Age 73, of Pembroke) Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Sparkman
(Age 88, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Lyle Southall
(96, Hopkinsville) A day of remembrance for the life of Dorothy Lyle Southall will be 12:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2022, with Dr. Hershael York officiating at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home and burial to follow in Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the service hour at 12 Noon Saturday, December 3, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
John R. “J.R.” Comperry
(Age 86, of Clarksville) Graveside service will be held in Pulaski, TN at a later date. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
Trenton, Guthrie, Cadiz to host Christmas parades, festivities this weekend
Trenton, Guthrie and Cadiz will all hold their Christmas parades Saturday. Christmas in Cadiz will feature a full day of activities before the nighttime parade at 6 p.m. Cadiz United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 until 3 and Mrs. Claus will host a cookie and candy bazaar starting at noon at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. There will be free ice skating with skates provided at the junk fest lot in west Cadiz from 9 until 3.
Unemployment up in all nine Pennyrile counties in October
Unemployment was up from September to October in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 in September and down from 5.5 percent one year ago. It represented 1,220 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County maintains...
Ground broken for future spec building in Trigg County
Ground was broken Wednesday morning on International Drive in Trigg County, as they prepare for construction of a new speculative building there. The 100,000 square foot facility that will one day call that industrial park home is designed to be move-in ready for potential industries, similar to the one built in Christian County that recently became home to Elevate Windows and Doors, LLC. Emily Jones with the Tennessee Valley Authority says this investment shows that Trigg County is committed to a successful future.
Outdoor burn ban rescinded in Christian, Muhlenberg counties
Outdoor burn bans have now been rescinded in Christian and Muhlenberg counties following additional much-needed rain Tuesday. While burn bans have now been released in most of the area, the state fall ban on outdoor burning remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Christmas at the Bend returns Saturday
Christmas at the Bend is coming up Saturday at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. It’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at their facilities on Metcalfe Lane and Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have several different types of activities during those two hours that will be family friendly and make children happy.
Hopkinsville woman hurt in Canton Street accident
A single-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Canton Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 76-year old Dorothy Payne of Hopkinsville was headed south about 5 p.m. when she ran off the roadway in a curve near West 15th Street and hit a utility pole. Police say...
Resolution possible in Richard Street murder case
A resolution could be possible in the case against murder suspect Daron Bell, the man accused in the February fatal shooting death of Gregory Burse. That’s according to both the Commonwealth and the defense, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling informing the court Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court that they need just a little more time for Bell to go over the current plea offer.
Arrest made in Game Exchange burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary over the weekend at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police arrested 49-year old George Ford of Hopkinsville Tuesday and charged him with burglary in the third-degree, alleging he broke the front glass out of the store, went inside and stole a watch and a cell phone.
Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Russellville
A man sought for on a murder charge out of Ohio was arrested Sunday night in Logan County. A news release says Logan County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Russellville Police Department were dispatched to be on the lookout for 29-year old Cornelius Brogan of Dayton, Ohio, who was wanted for murder in Ohio.
Christian County High School Announces Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Arne Seeger has resigned from his position as head coach of the Colonels soccer team. Coach Seeger led the Colonels for two years. “It’s been my honor and privilege to have returned to lead the Christian County Boys Soccer team...
Man accused of assaulting officer, nurse following arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing felony assault charges against a police officer and nurse after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a location on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pembroke Road shortly after 3 p.m. to check the welfare of a man who appeared confused and under the influence of some type of substance.
Man arrested on felony assault, strangulation charges
Investigation by Hopkinsville police Monday night at a Pembroke Road home led to the arrest of a man for strangulation and felony assault charges. An arrest citation for 55-year old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville says he was in an argument with his girlfriend that became physical when he allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
