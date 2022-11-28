ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Arrest sparks violence in Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo

By ALFREDO PEÑA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jQ2uqVH00

Gunfire broke out across the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo early Monday, prompting the cancellation of classes and an advisory from the U.S. Consulate to shelter in place.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the shootings came in response to the arrest of a cartel leader, but did not elaborate. The city has long been dominated by the Northeast cartel, an offshoot of the old Zetas gang.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo cancelled visa appointments for the day.

“There is an emergency situation in Nuevo Laredo following an arrest operation. Reports of gunfire in multiple locations in the city. Shelter in place and standby for further information,” the consulate said.

A military officer who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the suspect was a leader of the Northeast cartel's infamous “Troops of Hell” squad of killers. That squad acts as an enforcement arm of the cartel and has often tangled with law enforcement and military forces.

The officer identified the detainee as Heriberto Rodríguez Hernández, known by his nickname “Negrolo” or “Negro 35." Negro means Black in Spanish, but it is unclear if the nickname refers to his race.

Bus services stopped running, Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas reported, “due to the situation in the city.” She reported “risk situations at different points in the city.”

In videos posted on social media, bursts of gunfire could be heard in Nuevo Laredo in the pre-dawn hours.

By mid-day Monday, the mayor tweeted “the situation in the city is starting to normalize.”

Many cartels in Mexico react to the arrest of leading members by creating chaos, either to avoid the detention or transfer of suspects, or to pressure authorities to release them. López Obrador said the suspect had already been taken to Mexico City.

It was the second time this year that Nuevo Laredo has been hit by cartel violence after a capo's arrest.

In March, gunfire and burning vehicles in Nuevo Laredo led U.S. officials to close the U.S. Consulate and briefly shut down border crossings into Laredo.

Those events in March followed the arrest of another leader of “The Troops of Hell," Juan Gerardo Treviño, a nephew of imprisoned Zetas leader Miguel Angel Treviño.

Comments / 30

m parr
5d ago

What can you expect if the president of Mexico is actually a narco president. He has been going to dinners with drug cartels for a long time. His new tactic of abrazos (hugs) to the drug dealers and balazos (gunshots) to the people, only have cause to quadruple the number of deaths as result of violence compared to from former presidents Felipe Calderon and Enrique Peña Nieto. Mexico has the most corrupt government in the world.

Reply(7)
16
Laura Sanchez
5d ago

I just want to keep praying that God's will be done and that all this violence against the people that are innocent comes to a stop and that any and all gang member's realize the chaos they are doing imagine your only children mother sister being killed by a drive-by or random gun fire from a bullet being shot off in every direction please for the love of your family and God stop this madness in Jesus holy name I pray Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
9
Gary Gerstner
5d ago

The most inhumane country bordering the crookedest administration America has ever had ..this is what you get with open borders!!

Reply(2)
13
Related
Vice

She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.

The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
ABC News

ABC News

929K+
Followers
196K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy