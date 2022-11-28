Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
New Made From Scratch Lubbock Restaurant is Getting Rave Reviews
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
Lubbock Facebook Users Keep Getting Fooled By Fake Scam Post About Missing Boy
Guys, please stop sharing this post! I know you've probably seen in circulating around Facebook in Lubbock, especially on the garage sale pages and whatnot. It's a post with a photo of a boy and a sob story about how the child is missing. It's totally fake and even the photo of the "missing boy" is different from one spam post to the next.
New Sensory Gym for All Ability Children Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Do you wish there is more things for your kiddos to do in Lubbock? Well, you're in luck. There's a unique new gym coming soon to the Hub City. Have you ever heard of We Rock The Spectrum? It's a kid's gym that has a bunch of locations across the country and they're adding one here in Lubbock.
Support A Lubbock Nonprofit & Check Out These Amazing Christmas Lights
For almost a decade, Chis Evans decorates his Lubbock home for Christmas while also raising funds for a local nonprofit group. For the past five years, Evans has partnered with Lubbock Impact to collect canned foods to help those in need. This year, he's continuing that thoughtful tradition. Last year,...
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar
It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
Foodies Claim This Lubbock Donut Shop Has The Best Avocado Toast In Town
I've been reading a ton of talk about the best places to get avocado toast in Lubbock on the LBK Foodies Facebook page and I was really surprised to learn just how much everyone in town seems to really like getting it at Dunkin'. I had no idea that they even had avocado toast on the menu there. If I'm going to Dunkin', I've really only got one thing in mind, and that's a raspberry jelly-filled donut.
Is Lubbock’s Code Enforcement Fining People For Garage Door Trim Color?
From time to time I like to get on the Nextdoor App to see what is happening throughout the community. Of course, people are reporting crime like crazy on the site, and there is the continued debate over which dumpster people can and can't use. Then there was this post...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Top Texas Fugitive Transferred to Lubbock for a 2020 Murder Trial
A top Texas fugitive serving a sentence in a different county has been transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charges. KAMC news reported that 21-year-old Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center, November 30th, for a murder trial. Lermon had an active warrant and was wanted...
United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe
Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
Learn Which Wines Pair Perfectly With Christmas Cookies At English Newsom Cellars in Lubbock
We all know that Santa likes to have a little milk with his cookies as he goes house to house dropping off presents for the good boys and girls. But what if Santa didn't have to get out that night? Would he prefer to pair those cookies with something a little stronger perhaps? It's possible, but how would he know which Christmas cookie paired well with different wines?
You Need To Try These Lubbock Food Trucks, They Took Home The Gold Sunday
This weekend was the one-year anniversary of Lubbock's Food Trucks for a Cause. This event happens every last Sunday of the month. Food trucks come together to serve food for the community all day and every month they give back to a local nonprofit. To celebrate big for their one...
Lubbock Woman Receives Prison Sentence for a 2019 Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
Eat, Drink & Behave: A Plea For Proper Etiquette In Lubbock Restaurants
"Etiquette" can be an intimidating and taxing concept. Who has the time or need to learn which fork does what? Who cares where I put my napkin, as long as it's not gross or in the way? And honestly, those things almost never matter. But etiquette, in its truest sense, absolutely matters. And I constantly see people in Lubbock ignore or even defy the most basic etiquette they should be practicing inside restaurants. Ironic, considering we have nearly infinite restaurants in which to practice our etiquette.
4 Thrifty Discount Stores In Lubbock For Christmas Shopping On A Budget
Christmas is just around the corner and some of us are already sweating. Gas is expensive, rent is high, the LP&L bill is skyrocketing, and the kids seem to want every single thing they see on television. How are you going to stretch your cash to make everyone happy?. I...
Watch The Live Feed of the Double T Scoreboard Removal
Texas Tech's Matt Dowdy later clarified that "Due to unforeseen complications, the Double T Scoreboard is now scheduled to be removed between 8-9 p.m." So, still on December 1st. Of course, Texas Tech had to have a little fun with the scoreboard. Even the Double T is The Brand. Original...
10th Annual Big Blue Christmas Held on Lubbock Christian Campus
Lubbock Christian University will be hosting their annual holiday event to kickoff the holiday season. This year marks the 10th year that Lubbock Christian University will be hosting their Big Blue Christmas event on campus. The theme for Big Blue Christmas this year is 'Welcome to Whoville', with Whoville being...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0