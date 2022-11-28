ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar

It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Foodies Claim This Lubbock Donut Shop Has The Best Avocado Toast In Town

I've been reading a ton of talk about the best places to get avocado toast in Lubbock on the LBK Foodies Facebook page and I was really surprised to learn just how much everyone in town seems to really like getting it at Dunkin'. I had no idea that they even had avocado toast on the menu there. If I'm going to Dunkin', I've really only got one thing in mind, and that's a raspberry jelly-filled donut.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe

Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Learn Which Wines Pair Perfectly With Christmas Cookies At English Newsom Cellars in Lubbock

We all know that Santa likes to have a little milk with his cookies as he goes house to house dropping off presents for the good boys and girls. But what if Santa didn't have to get out that night? Would he prefer to pair those cookies with something a little stronger perhaps? It's possible, but how would he know which Christmas cookie paired well with different wines?
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Woman Receives Prison Sentence for a 2019 Hit-and-Run

A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Eat, Drink & Behave: A Plea For Proper Etiquette In Lubbock Restaurants

"Etiquette" can be an intimidating and taxing concept. Who has the time or need to learn which fork does what? Who cares where I put my napkin, as long as it's not gross or in the way? And honestly, those things almost never matter. But etiquette, in its truest sense, absolutely matters. And I constantly see people in Lubbock ignore or even defy the most basic etiquette they should be practicing inside restaurants. Ironic, considering we have nearly infinite restaurants in which to practice our etiquette.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Watch The Live Feed of the Double T Scoreboard Removal

Texas Tech's Matt Dowdy later clarified that "Due to unforeseen complications, the Double T Scoreboard is now scheduled to be removed between 8-9 p.m." So, still on December 1st. Of course, Texas Tech had to have a little fun with the scoreboard. Even the Double T is The Brand. Original...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy