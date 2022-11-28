MENDOTA – Local authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Mendota at a gas station. Around 7:30 PM Mendota Police were called to the business on the corner of Jefferson Street and Illinois 251 in the 700 block of 13th Ave. Officials have not disclosed any specific details at this time, but the gas station and a neighboring business have been cordoned off. A Peru Police Department K-9 has also been called to the scene. Further details are expected to be released soon by the Mendota Police Department.

