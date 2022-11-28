ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…

Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe set up for local fire victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a devastating fire claimed the life of four pets and destroyed the home of a Rockford family, a GoFundMe page has been started to help get the residents back on their feet. The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 of Arlington avenue, near Sinnissippi...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit

I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shots fired, Police are investigating

Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened this evening in the area of the 400 block of S 6th st. There are reports of property damages. Rockford PD have not released any information. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Beloit drug bust

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County SWAT took Scott Clemons, 55, and Mandi Stockwell, 43, into custody Wednesday during a raid of a suspected drug house in Beloit. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant […]
BELOIT, WI
walls102.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Mendota

MENDOTA – Local authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Mendota at a gas station. Around 7:30 PM Mendota Police were called to the business on the corner of Jefferson Street and Illinois 251 in the 700 block of 13th Ave. Officials have not disclosed any specific details at this time, but the gas station and a neighboring business have been cordoned off. A Peru Police Department K-9 has also been called to the scene. Further details are expected to be released soon by the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford

Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy