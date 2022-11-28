The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted this week for the first time in 38 years. Its neighbor Kilauea, which is also in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, has been erupting for more than a year.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO