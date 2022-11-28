Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Abbeygail
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier kids are asking for loving homes this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. This Finding Family segment features 14-year-old Abbeygail. To learn more about her, click...
WTHI
Santa Train hitting the tracks as holiday tradition returns to full-format
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A holiday tradition is returning to southern Indiana and eastern Illinois with the Indiana Rail Road’s annual Santa Train. The Santa Train will make 12 stops over three days. The Indiana Rail Road invites families to the festively decorated train to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.
WTHI
At least 2 killed in Alabama as severe storms and tornadoes sweep across the South
Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Alabama and damaging homes and other buildings in at least three states, officials said. A tornado threat remains in the region through Wednesday morning, forecasters say. Two people were...
WTHI
Gas prices continue to fall nationwide - and in the Wabash Valley
It's a sight for sore eyes - gas prices are finally back down to the $3 range. After it peaked nationally in June at $5 dollars, prices gradually decreased. But we aren't quite back to normal yet. Prices in Indiana are still 37 cents higher compared to last year. This...
WTHI
"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana. The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
WTHI
2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting
The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted this week for the first time in 38 years. Its neighbor Kilauea, which is also in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, has been erupting for more than a year.
Comments / 0