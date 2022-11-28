Read full article on original website
Joe Hendry Talks About Becoming IMPACT Digital Media Champion
Joe Hendry recently spoke with the folks from PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his return to the promotion, capturing the IMPACT Digital Media Championship and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
NJPW Announces Chase Owens Will No Longer Be Competing In The World Tag League Due To A Family Matter
NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) recently announced that Chase Owens will no longer be competing in the 2022 World Tag League Tournament and he will be returning home due to a death in his family. The NJPW Star and Bullet Club member took to his Twitter to comment on the unfortunate situation.
Trey Miguel On Possibly Working With Zachary Wentz Again In IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT X-Division Champion Trey Miguel recently spoke with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as the possibility of working with former IMPACT and WWE NXT Star Zachary Wentz again in the company and how Zachary is his favorite person in the world to share a wrestling ring with aside from Wes Lee and Myron Reed.
Tony Nese Talks Working Out An AEW Deal 30 Minutes Prior To His Debut
AEW Star Tony Nese appeared on an episode of AEW's Unrestricted podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he just showed up in an All Elite Wrestling Event to meet Tony Khan and talk to a bunch of people, but he ended up being pulled on the side and working out a deal half an hour prior to making his promotional debut.
Dax Harwood Talks About CM Punk Being Very Approachable And Generous Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
Although some of the top guys in All Elite Wrestling aren't going to be joining any CM Punk fan clubs anytime soon, "The Top Guy" is actually quite fond of "The Second City Savior." Dax Harwood of the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Champion FTR duo alongside Cash Wheeler recently...
Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Liked Jeff Hardy A Lot
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon like Jeff Hardy a lot because Jeff was different and he really did embody being The Charismatic Enigma.
Stevie Ray On What Is The Biggest Regret Of His Pro Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Rome Show to talk about a number of topics such as what is the biggest regret of his pro wrestling career. “We [Harlem Heat] wanted to do a program with The Road Warriors but for some reason, the office never did it. That’s my only regret in my whole wrestling career.”
Kevin Owens On How He Is Currently Feeling And How That Could Change Day By Day
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is feeling at the moment and how that could change day by day. Kevin Owens said:. “I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes...
PWG Announces The Latest Participant Of Their 2023 BOLA Event
It was recently announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla that Titus Alexander is the ninth participant of the company's 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
Colt Cabana Claims Sting Didn't Remember Him Despite Once Talking To Him For Nearly 2 Hours
Colt Cabana recently appeared as a guest on the PWT Cast program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran spoke about how "The Icon" Sting didn't remember him despite the two once spending nearly two hours talking together. Featured below...
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On A Potential Duel Between Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes
During the latest recording of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT Commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on a potential battle between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. When asked if Rhodes should enter into a rivalry with...
Tank Ledger Talks WWE NIL Program
WWE NIL signee Tank Ledger appeared on the latest recording of NIL Now, where he shared his coaches and teammates reactions to his decision to sign on the dotted line. Ledger also discussed his thoughts on the program, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the WWE NIL Program:
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
Matt Hardy Says His Goal Is To Have Another Hardy Boys Run In AEW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics such as how his goal is to go out as the Hardy Boys in All Elite Wrestling since that's how they started and that's how he wants things to end as well, but before that happens he is happy to be a part of his storyline with Private Party.
Dakota Kai Reveals Two Members Originally Planned To Be Part Of Damage CTRL
Damage CTRL almost looked a bit different than the version we know and see today. Dakota Kai recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview, during which she revealed two women's wrestlers that were originally planned to be part of the Damage CTRL faction. Featured below are some of the...
Velvet Sky Says She Wanted To Stay Involved In Wrestling After Retiring From In-Ring Action
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and wrestling veteran Velvet Sky appeared on MCW Backstage Pass to speak about a number of topics such as how she wanted to stay involved in the wrestling industry even after she retired from in-ring action. Velvet Sky said:. “I retired from in-ring action in 2016....
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that Blake Christian...
PCO On Why He Signed With IMPACT Wrestling For Another Year
Former ROH Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO took part in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where he talked about a variety of topics such as IMPACT signing a great deal with DAZN and how fans of other sports companies like NFL and Bellator can now watch their product as well.
Ric Flair Says He Wishes Tony Khan Would Start An AEW Hall Of Fame
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he wishes AEW CEO Tony Khan would start an AEW Hall of Fame and how he wishes Tony Khan inducts people who have been a good part of the history of pro wrestling, not just people who has worked in AEW for the last three years.
William Regal Says He Had An Out Of Body Experience During A Match At The 2003 WWE No Way Out Event
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he had an out of body experience during a Tag Team Matchup between himself and Lance Storm against Kane and RVD at the 2003 WWE No Way Out Event and how they found out following the incident that he had a heart problem.
