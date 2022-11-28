The 30 Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals Under $200

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Cabela’s Cyber Monday Sale 2022 is the perfect time to stock up on hunting gear, fishing must-haves, and outdoor apparel and equipment for yourself or for someone on your Christmas list. You can find trail cameras, optics, guns, fishing rods, and so much more for discounted prices—some the best of the year.

If you’re on a budget, we’ve rounded up the best Cabela’s Cyber Monday deals under $200 you can get right now. Hurry, because these won’t last long.

Trail Camera Deals

Bushnell CelluCORE 20MP Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $30)

Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera starting at $79.98 (Save up to 20%)

Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $79.99 (Save $20)

SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)

SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129.98 (Save $40)

Scopes and Binoculars Deals

Bushnell Prime 1500 Laser Rangefinder for $99.97 (Save $80)

Cabela’s Intensity 1600R Laser Rangefinder for $99.98 (Save $80)

Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)

Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder for $149.98 (Save $30)

Vortex Diamondback Binoculars – 10x42mm for $149.98 (Save $80)

Rangefinder Deals

Cabela’s Intensity 1600R Laser Rangefinder for $99.98 (Save $80)

Bushnell Bone Collector 850 Rangefinder for $119.98 (Save $30)

Vortex Intrepid 1000 Rangefinder for $149.98 (Save $30)

Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder for $149.98 (Save $30)

Fishing Gear Deals

Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel starting at $54.97 (Save up to 38%)

Pflueger President XT Limited Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo $79.98 (Save $40)

Penn Battle III Spinning Reel starting at $89.99 (Save $40)

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)

Lew’s KVD Baitcast Reel for $114.98 (Save $35)

Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $149.99 (Save $20)

Apparel and Boot Deals

RedHead Bighorn Long-Sleeve Sweater for $19.97 (Save $20)

Carhartt Washed Duck Quilt-Lined Insulated Jacket for Men for $89.98 (Save $30)

Carhartt 6-Inch Rugged Flex Waterproof Safety Toe Work Boots for $119.98 (Save $50)

Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $139.98 (Save $60)

LaCrosse AeroHead Sport 7mm TrueTimber Hunting Boots for $159.98 (Save $80)

Camping Deals