Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson just crossed this historic mark

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
Rhamondre Stevenson has clearly been the main producer for the New England Patriots at the running back position, and two statistics in particular illustrate his high level of production.

He has 151 carries for 680 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He is coming off a game against the Minnesota Vikings that saw him tally seven carries for 36 yards, as well as nine catches for 76 yards.

His dual-threat abilities have put him in the Patriots’ history books. He is the first Patriots running back to tally at least 600 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards in their first 11 games. Catching the football was something Stevenson really wanted to focus on coming into this season, and it appears his efforts are paying off.

In addition to his place in Patriots history, he is also among players who have recorded at least 600 rushing yards, 4.5 rushing yards per attempt, 350 receiving yards and seven yards per reception in their first 11 games.

Stevenson has been an offensive spark plug for the Patriots this season.

Injuries have forced the running back position to thin a bit, but the second-year standout has been able to step up and carry the load. His progression over the course of the season has been noticeable, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do in the final stretch of games.

