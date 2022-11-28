ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

B93

Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa

We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland

Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas for the Holidays

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin. Odessa: Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Starbright Village. Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.
ODESSA, TX
High School Football PRO

Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monahans High School football team will have a game with Glen Rose High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONAHANS, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
ODESSA, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
