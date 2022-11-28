Read full article on original website
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Now Open! Check Out Pics Of Awesome New Raising Cane’s In Midland!
It's HERE Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is NOW open and it's their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. The new location IS located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland. Address: 3314 West Loop 250 North Midland, Texas. This location is right...
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland
Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
Midland Park Mall events to check out: 'Caring Santa' & 'Breakfast with Santa'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall has two events that you might enjoy this holiday season. The first event is the Caring Santa (Dec. 4), which is exclusively for children with special needs. It's part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience and it starts from 9 - 10:30a.m. There...
West Texas for the Holidays
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin. Odessa: Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Starbright Village. Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.
Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Awesome or Terrible? Who Got The Worst Online Reviews, Midland or Odessa?
Midland and Odessa have always been at odds with each other for as long as I have been alive. Like the saying that went around that Midland is where you raise a family and Odessa is where you raise hell, so is that what the reviews show?. These reviews are...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Midland police investigating shooting near intersection of Andrews, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Midland Drive and Andrews Highway. Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 after seeing a heavy police presence near the ReNew Andrews apartments. At this time the MPD representative says the shooting could involve multiple...
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
Midland ISD hosts candidates for Superintendent
CBS7 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. It's one of the biggest days of the year for nonprofits.
Midland, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Midland. The Cooper High School basketball team will have a game with Greenwood High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lubbock Christian School basketball team will have a game with Midland Classical Academy on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
Odessa Police Department to host 'Neighborhood Watch Meeting'
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a Neighborhood Watch Meeting on November 29 at 7:00 p.m. It will take place in the OPD Classroom on 205 N. Grant. The meeting will mainly focus on impaired driving prevention. There will be a presentation from MCH that...
High potential for lead in the water of old West Texas houses could cause serious health problems
WEST ODESSA, Texas — If you drink tap water straight from the sink, you could be drinking water contaminated by lead. When it comes to who may be at risk in West Texas, it really comes down to the age of the house and the subsequent plumbing that might be in it.
'Gunshots don’t stop at a door': Community members on edge after shooting near ReNew Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents and local businesses described a feeling of unease and fear after multiple gunshots killed a 17-year-old teenager near the ReNew Andrews apartment complex. Bonnie Worley, a manager at Chinese Dumpling, says her coworker was riding his bike to work when seven to eight gunshots went...
Join NewsWest 9 for the Starbright Village Christmas tree lighting
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and NewsWest 9 have teamed up for the annual community Christmas tree lighting. This year's event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Starbright Village, located at McKinney Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews and Alex Cammarata will be emceeing...
