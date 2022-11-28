Padesky, Brannan Win 10-Mile Run In 63rd Edition Of Great River Road Run Race, Schlueter, Mann Take Wins In 5K Run

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
The NBA plans to expand to 32 teams soon. Should St. Louis be on the shortlist of cities to host an NBA franchise?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
edglentoday.com
Dan Brynildsen Heads To World Axe-Throwing Championships With High Hopes
JERSEY - Dan Brynildsen and his wife, Erika, have put axe throwing for this region on the map nationwide and worldwide with their locations in both Jerseyville and East Alton. This weekend, Dan will compete in the World Championships again in Appleton Wisc., Friday through Sunday. Dan Brynildsen's axe-throwing odyssey...
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
SB I-55 reopens in St. Louis after police investigation
ST. LOUIS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at South Broadway have reopened after an incident Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. A homicide investigation was launched after a male subject was found dead. At around 10...
stljewishlight.org
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer
St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
edglentoday.com
Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
Shootout at Arnold Taco Bell Started as Drive-Thru Argument
New details explain how the argument escalated into a gun battle
edglentoday.com
Tuesday, November 29 Sports Round-Up
In a tournament being played at Valley Park, Mo., Valmeyer lost their opener to St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo. Luke Blackwell led the Pirates with eight points, with Landon Roy hitting for six points, Harry Miller scored five points, Elijah Miller and Aiden Crossin both had three points and both Tanner Frierdich and Vince Oggero scored two points each.
FOX2now.com
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Missouri State Highway Patrol sees increase in school …. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's received more than 90 threats against schools so...
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
Emergency crews responding to overturned tractor trailer
Emergency crews are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
edglentoday.com
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
Comments / 0