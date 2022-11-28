WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022, Oleksandr Usyk, is set to lay an undisputed challenge down to Tyson Fury at Tottenham Stadium in London on Saturday night. Usyk, who flew in from Ukraine on Friday, accepted the WBN trophy before settling into his hotel. The unified heavyweight champion will now be ringside as Fury takes on Derek Chisora in a meaningless trilogy.

4 HOURS AGO