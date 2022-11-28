Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory
Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
Adrien Broner abused for being overweight in Black Prime promo
Adrien Broner faced a torrent of abuse in a promo for Black Prime’s debut Pay Per View as many see “The Problem” as out of shape. The Cincinnati man urged fans to sign up for Black Prime to watch Terence Crawford, where he will make a special announcement.
Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails
Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora live boxing results and analysis
Tyson Fury puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in the main event. Follow live.
Oleksandr Usyk to lay down undisputed Tyson Fury UK challenge
WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022, Oleksandr Usyk, is set to lay an undisputed challenge down to Tyson Fury at Tottenham Stadium in London on Saturday night. Usyk, who flew in from Ukraine on Friday, accepted the WBN trophy before settling into his hotel. The unified heavyweight champion will now be ringside as Fury takes on Derek Chisora in a meaningless trilogy.
Manny Pacquiao on ref cheat: There’s video, why did he say that?
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao asked why Carlos Padilla would admit to cheating when video evidence of his actions was readily available. The eight-weight class champion was given a gift in 2000 against opponent Nedal Hussein when the Australian knocked him down in the fourth round. That’s according to third man...
Top Rank snap up blue-chip stars Brian Norman Jr. and Rohan Polanco
Top Rank has signed a pair of undefeated standouts, Atlanta-born welterweight Brian Norman Jr. and Dominican junior welterweight Rohan Polanco, to multi-fight promotional agreements. Norman and Polanco will make their Top Rank debuts Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino on the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the heavyweight main event...
Abel Mendoza to feature on Manny Pacquiao undercard
Abel Mendoza Undefeated Super Featherweight 33-0 Fights In South Korea. Mendoza has won the WBC regional feather weight title, American Boxing Federation Continental American Feather title, and other multiple titles. It has been a dream of Mendoza to be feature in such an legendary fight card. Mendoza says Pacquiao was...
Juan Estrada already seeking fourth fight with Roman Gonzalez
Juan Francisco Estrada is ready to step through the ropes to face his old foe Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for the third time on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the Mexican ace thinks their fights are so good, that we could even be treated to a fourth installment.
JC Martinez aims to follow Canelo as undisputed champion
Julio Cesar Martinez wants to unleash his frustrations out on Samuel Carmona when he defends his WBC World Flyweight title for the fifth time at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live worldwide on DAZN. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW VIA TICKETMASTER. Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) was was set...
Tyson Fury tries to justify Derek Chisora trilogy after two beatings
Tyson Fury attempted to push Derek Chisora as a severe threat to his WBC heavyweight title during fight week for their weekend clash. “The Gypsy King” used plenty of expletives and building up of twelve-loss Chisora to justify a third bout with his good friend. Fury battered Chisora in...
Fury vs Chisora tickets: Resale sites struggling to shift thousands
Resale sites have almost every section on offer for Fury vs Chisora tickets, with up to six seats available at a time. Spots remain widely available to watch the fight, with many sections on re-sales sites boasting hundreds of seats for the December 3 clash. Those sites with a healthy...
Lennox Lewis: The payback that cost a mental breakdown
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis defeated every man he ever faced. One in a weirder way than others. Discussing the strange bout, Lewis aired his thoughts on Oliver McCall’s infamous in-ring mental breakdown. Lewis, who lost for the first time in his career to McCall in 1994, avenged...
Reason Regis Prograis saw $1.2m purse check bounce revealed
Regis Prograis wondered what was going on when the purse he received for winning the WBC super lightweight title bounced this week. The two-time world champion, who defeated Jose Zepeda on Pay Per View last weekend, deposited the $1.2m check at a new bank set up by Legendz Entertainment. Once...
