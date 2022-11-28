Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show
Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
