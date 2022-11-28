Read full article on original website
bikeexif.com
Loco velo: A totally bonkers sprint motorcycle concept
What do a Kawasaki KZ250 engine, a car’s spare wheel and a bicycle seat have in common? You’ll find them all on this curious contraption from Valen Zhou, along with a smorgasbord of other odd bits and pieces. Straight out the gate, Valen admits that this build isn’t...
bikeexif.com
Game On: Rough Crafts builds a gaming-inspired Street Bob
The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is one of the most stripped-down big cruisers that The Motor Co. sells. With trimmed bodywork, little to no passenger accommodations and the tiniest speedo we’ve ever seen on a factory bike, there’s very little to remove if you’re customizing one. Which is exactly why Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts in Taiwan loves working with it.
