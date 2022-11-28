Read full article on original website
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Packers OT David Bakhtiari to miss game vs. Chicago after having appendectomy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. This comes after Bakhtiari had an appendectomy on Friday and will be out for Sunday’s game. An appendectomy is a surgery to remove the appendix when it is infected. This condition is called appendicitis, […]
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Bears Bring in Reinforcements at QB and on Defense
Justin Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Trevor Siemian missed practice but the Bears brought in QB help.
Packers.com
Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?
How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
Denouncing gun violence. Macklemore tipping off Pete Carroll. The Seahawks show off causes
The list of 31 players and their causes for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats weekend are as diverse as they are important.
See a preview of the Bears-Packers rivalry game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
Justin Fields is back and it's just in time for the Bears as they face the rival Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday. We're previewing the game on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we hear from the team as they look to stop a five-game losing streak at home. Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO gives his thoughts on the team as the Bears head to December, and we'll check out the players taking part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative Sunday. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Memories at Soldier Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks about his history at Soldier Field ahead of this week's game at the Chicago Bears.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers clear for Sunday at Bears; David Bakhtiari out
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was cleared to play Sunday at Chicago after sustaining a rib injury last week, but left tackle David Bakhtiari had his appendix removed Friday and will not play.
