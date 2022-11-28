Justin Fields is back and it's just in time for the Bears as they face the rival Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday. We're previewing the game on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we hear from the team as they look to stop a five-game losing streak at home. Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO gives his thoughts on the team as the Bears head to December, and we'll check out the players taking part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative Sunday. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO