ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?

How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGN News

See a preview of the Bears-Packers rivalry game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

Justin Fields is back and it's just in time for the Bears as they face the rival Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday. We're previewing the game on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we hear from the team as they look to stop a five-game losing streak at home. Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO gives his thoughts on the team as the Bears head to December, and we'll check out the players taking part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative Sunday. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy