ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 15

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Alabama coal miners strike enters month 20

It’s been 20 months now since hundreds of coal miners in Alabama went on strike. How have they been able to last so long without their paychecks?. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
ALABAMA STATE
kosu.org

Headlines: Lowering gun age, charitable giving & Thunder comeback win

State lawmaker wants to lower the legal age for Oklahomans to carry guns. (KOCO) A state lawmaker wants to restore authority to the Tourism Commission. (Tulsa World) The Biden Administration is pledging new commitments for tribal nations. (AP) Investigation finds cannabis farms where four were killed was illegal. (Tulsa World)
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Safest Oklahoma Towns & Cities

The results are in. These 10 Oklahoma towns and cities have been ranked as the safest in the entire Sooner State. If you're looking for someplace to move, retire or visit and are worried about crime, these are the safest places. They have some of the lowest crime rates in the state, some have the lowest in the Nation!
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Doctors Talk About 'Triple Epidemic': COVID, RSV And Flu

With the holiday season in full swing, doctors said it is important to stay vigilant because many illnesses are going around. Doctors are calling it a triple epidemic. “COVID, influenza and RSV. It’s really a good question of, what do I do when I get sick?” WellOK Dr. Stan Schwartz said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mark Hake

Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy