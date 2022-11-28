Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
KOCO
Judge rules lawsuit to halt Gov. Stitt's gaming compacts with 2 tribes can continue
OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge says a lawsuit to halt Gov. Kevin Stitt's gaming compacts with two Native American tribes can move forward. The main reason many have an eye on the lawsuit is that it involves sports betting. The four largest tribes in Oklahoma say those compacts aren't...
kosu.org
Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans. The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18....
kosu.org
Alabama coal miners strike enters month 20
It’s been 20 months now since hundreds of coal miners in Alabama went on strike. How have they been able to last so long without their paychecks?. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
KOCO
Stitt files executive order to move state’s terrorism analysis center out of OSBI control
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt filed an executive order to move Oklahoma’s terrorism analysis center out of the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation's control to the Department of Public Safety's control. The Information Fusion Center was created in 2008 as a central hub to connect different law enforcement...
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
kosu.org
Oklahoma nonprofit gets record-breaking grant to expand healthy food access in Tulsa and beyond
Communities in Tulsa that struggle with food security will soon see more fruits and veggies. This month the United States Department of Agriculture announced that nonprofit Hunger Free Oklahoma will receive a record-breaking $14.2 million over four years to expand a program called Double Up Oklahoma that gets produce to low-income communities.
kosu.org
Headlines: Lowering gun age, charitable giving & Thunder comeback win
State lawmaker wants to lower the legal age for Oklahomans to carry guns. (KOCO) A state lawmaker wants to restore authority to the Tourism Commission. (Tulsa World) The Biden Administration is pledging new commitments for tribal nations. (AP) Investigation finds cannabis farms where four were killed was illegal. (Tulsa World)
The Top 10 Safest Oklahoma Towns & Cities
The results are in. These 10 Oklahoma towns and cities have been ranked as the safest in the entire Sooner State. If you're looking for someplace to move, retire or visit and are worried about crime, these are the safest places. They have some of the lowest crime rates in the state, some have the lowest in the Nation!
Wildlife department considering hunting rule changes
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
Doctors: Parainfluenza on rise, no vaccines or treatment available
The holidays are often a hot spot for contagious illnesses, but since the summer, parainfluenza has been up and down with numbers now on the rise.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
OG&E warns of scam targeting Oklahoma customers
The holidays are here, and officials are warning residents about the increase in the number of scams going around the metro.
Oklahoma death row inmate hopes new podcast shines a light on the untold story of the convicted killer
Death penalty opponents are hoping a podcast will shine a light on the untold story of the convicted killer Scott Eizember and his traumatic childhood.
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
news9.com
Oklahoma Doctors Talk About 'Triple Epidemic': COVID, RSV And Flu
With the holiday season in full swing, doctors said it is important to stay vigilant because many illnesses are going around. Doctors are calling it a triple epidemic. “COVID, influenza and RSV. It’s really a good question of, what do I do when I get sick?” WellOK Dr. Stan Schwartz said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites
Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.
