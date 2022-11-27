November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United Sates, after migraine, stroke and Alzheimer's Disease. In fact, one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO