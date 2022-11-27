Read full article on original website
Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United Sates, after migraine, stroke and Alzheimer's Disease. In fact, one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
Man in stolen BMW shot in face in Golden Gate
A shooting in Golden Gate left one man with a gunshot wound to the face on Monday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Four people in a stolen white BMW pulled up at a residence near 50th Terrace Southwest and 23rd Court Southwest, according to the Sheriff's Department. Two people came out of the home, and gunfire was exchanged.
