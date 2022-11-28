ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown

The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
Anne Arundel Public Schools Get Free Tuitition to Anne Arundel Community College

Starting this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free enrollment for its sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Anne Arundel Community College. On Tuesday, the school system announced it will cover the cost of tuition and fees for high schoolers moving forward, and retroactively for the summer and fall. The system will use $3.9 million this year for the program, which will become part of the AACPS operating budget discussion, currently underway for fiscal 2024. For students who have not been able to participate because of cost, this removes a barrier, said schools spokesman, Bob Mosier. He added that AACPS will use state funds, related to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which specifically earmarked money for college and career readiness of public school students.
Pittman Announces Promotions To Jump Start his Second Term

From County Executive Stueart Pittman's Facebook page, "I am excited to announce a series of staffing promotions and changes that position us well for our second term. I am proud to be able to elevate so many of our staff from within. It shows we have a deep bench of dedicated and talented public servants continuing to make Anne Arundel County The Best Place - For All.
