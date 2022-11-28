ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County

mocoshow.com

Update: Friday Morning Shooting Now Being Investigated as Homicide

According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Per MCPD: “On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 8500 block of 16th St. for the report of a shooting.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene.   According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Rockville man convicted of raping woman near Wheaton Metro station

James McClain, 39, of Rockville was convicted Wednesday before Judge Christopher Fogleman in the County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense for assaulting a victim who was previously unknown to him, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. The...
ROCKVILLE, MD

