12.1.22 – Metro boys basketball, girls & boys wrestling results
In metro boys basketball last night, Cedar Falls escaped with a 75-71 overtime win at Waterloo East. The Tigers’ Dallas Bear led all scorers with 28 points, and he was joined in double figures by Anthony Galvin, who added 13. The Trojans were led by Kewone Jones and Jamauryus...
12.2 & 12.3 – Metro basketball & wrestling matchups
Top-ranked Waterloo West girls basketball hosts Dubuque Senior tonight at 7:30. The Wahawks play again on Saturday at 4 at Mason City. The Waterloo West boys basketball team is back in action tomorrow at 5 when it visits Waterloo Columbus. Cedar Falls wrestling hosts the Keith Young Invitational tomorrow. The...
12.02.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
After playing eight consecutive home games from late October through Thanksgiving, the Black Hawks open a four-game homestand with Friday and Saturday matchups against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Waterloo has generally been on an upswing since earlier meeting with Sioux Falls. For tickets to either game this weekend – or...
11.30.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Wednesday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. ESPN college basketball analyst Kevin Lehman joins with his latest on Iowa, UNI and Drake men’s hoops. Waterloo East high school boys basketball coach Brent Carmichael joins to discuss the Trojans rivalry win over Waterloo West last night and expectations for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
Waterloo Columbus hires Ryan Regenold to lead Sailor softball
Waterloo Columbus Catholic high school has hired a new softball coach. Ryan Regenold has been hired to take over the Sailors softball program. He replaces Chris Olmstead, who resigned from the position after a number of successful seasons with the Sailors. Regenold has coached club softball for the past nine...
Three Cedar Falls Teens Arrested in Stolen Vehicle
A Cedar Falls traffic stop turned up a stolen vehicle, three 14-year-olds, marijuana and paraphernalia. According to Cedar Falls Police, an officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of University Ave. and Main St. just after 1:30AM Friday. Officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was occupied by three 14-year-olds. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and he told police he didn’t know the vehicle had been taken and that the suspects were operating the vehicle without his consent. The 14-year-old male was charged with possession of marijuana. A 14-year-old female was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are also pending against another 14-year-old female for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. All were referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
