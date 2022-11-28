A Cedar Falls traffic stop turned up a stolen vehicle, three 14-year-olds, marijuana and paraphernalia. According to Cedar Falls Police, an officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of University Ave. and Main St. just after 1:30AM Friday. Officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was occupied by three 14-year-olds. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and he told police he didn’t know the vehicle had been taken and that the suspects were operating the vehicle without his consent. The 14-year-old male was charged with possession of marijuana. A 14-year-old female was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are also pending against another 14-year-old female for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. All were referred to Juvenile Court Services.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO