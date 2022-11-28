Read full article on original website
Related
1650thefan.com
12.2 & 12.3 – Metro basketball & wrestling matchups
Top-ranked Waterloo West girls basketball hosts Dubuque Senior tonight at 7:30. The Wahawks play again on Saturday at 4 at Mason City. The Waterloo West boys basketball team is back in action tomorrow at 5 when it visits Waterloo Columbus. Cedar Falls wrestling hosts the Keith Young Invitational tomorrow. The...
1650thefan.com
12.1.22 – Metro boys basketball, girls & boys wrestling results
In metro boys basketball last night, Cedar Falls escaped with a 75-71 overtime win at Waterloo East. The Tigers’ Dallas Bear led all scorers with 28 points, and he was joined in double figures by Anthony Galvin, who added 13. The Trojans were led by Kewone Jones and Jamauryus...
1650thefan.com
12.02.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
After playing eight consecutive home games from late October through Thanksgiving, the Black Hawks open a four-game homestand with Friday and Saturday matchups against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Waterloo has generally been on an upswing since earlier meeting with Sioux Falls. For tickets to either game this weekend – or...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Columbus hires Ryan Regenold to lead Sailor softball
Waterloo Columbus Catholic high school has hired a new softball coach. Ryan Regenold has been hired to take over the Sailors softball program. He replaces Chris Olmstead, who resigned from the position after a number of successful seasons with the Sailors. Regenold has coached club softball for the past nine...
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
New Eastern Iowa Restaurants That Opened in 2022 [GALLERY]
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Sioux City Journal
Cedar Falls concerned with historic mansion's physical state; owner thinks it has potential
CEDAR FALLS — The historic Mandalay Mansion has been of interest to the public at least since 1977, when a fire broke out inside the building. The next year, Al Brase and his wife purchased the property at Mandalay and Park drives, where it’s perched on a bluff overlooking a bend in the Cedar River. He believed then – and still does – in the potential of the building there to be a “viable” structure.
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
KCRG.com
Strong cold front hits tonight, wind advisory issued
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a milder day for everyone with highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s south. The wind will still be gusty from the south today, but the main focus comes tonight as a cold front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area tonight and gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as this front blows through. If you have any delicate holiday light displays, these may be affected. While this is a strong front, the chance of precipitation remains very low and the main impact is the wind and the sharp temperature drop. Look for a colder Saturday with highs only into the 20s, then a rebound to the 40s for Sunday. Next week, precipitation chances look slim with a small chance on Monday. Have a good weekend!
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month.
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
kwayradio.com
Barber Shop Robbery Investigation
Police in Waterloo are investigating an alleged robbery at a barber shop on Sunday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop entered the business around 6:45 a.m. in order to prepare for the day. An unknown person followed the employee into the business. They produced a chrome handgun and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash. No suspects have been reported. There were no injuries in the incident.
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
Comments / 0