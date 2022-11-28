Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck questions Netflix's mass content strategy, talks about new production company
In an appearance Wednesday, Ben Affleck compared Netflix's production process to an "assembly line" as he discussed the launch of his own studio, Artist Equity.
‘X-Men: First Class’ Director Wanted to Cast Tom Hardy as a Younger Wolverine for the Sequel
Tom Hardy fans might have missed out on a chance to see the actor as Wolverine in a scrapped sequel for ‘X-Men: First Class’.
Will Smith and ‘Emancipation’ Director Defend Releasing the Slave Film Now
One of the biggest wild cards of this year’s awards season is Emancipation, the biographical slavery epic starring Will Smith. It’s also the contender with the most baggage, thanks to its star and controversial subject material.The AppleTV+ film, in select theaters now and streaming on Dec. 9, comes only nine months following this past year’s Academy Awards, where Smith infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The timing of the film, in relation to the Oscars slap, has raised some eyebrows. Additionally, folks on social media have expressed...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0