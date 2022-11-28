ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.

