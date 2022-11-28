Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
USA knocked out of World Cup by Netherlands, but there is reason to have hope for 2026 | Opinion
That youthful exuberance, speed and American never-say-die attitude weren’t enough for the U.S. World Cup team on Saturday morning. The plucky Americans were eliminated 3-1 in the Round of 16 by a bigger, more experienced, patient, and clinical Netherlands team.
Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
