hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
KITV.com
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in what...
KITV.com
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii's volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world's largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is slowly...
KITV.com
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land in and around the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu has reached an agreement to sell off two of its vacant parcels at Ko Olina Resort. KITV4 has learned that...
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,012 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,012 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,737. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
KITV.com
December 1st marks World AIDS Day-over 2,000 people in Hawaii living with the disease
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- December marks world AIDS day-a day to take action and raise awareness about the fight against HIV- a disease that affects millions of people in the United States. In Hawaii, there are currently over 2,000 people living with AIDS.
HuffPost
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Trade winds return; High Surf Advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui. Today, windward sections will see partly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers. Mostly sunny for leeward zones except for isolated morning showers. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
KITV.com
Artists invited to submit paintings for Wildlife Conservation Stamp Contest
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is calling all artists to participate in the 2023-2024 Hawaii Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Contest. Oil and acrylic paintings of either of the two species can be submitted in the stamp contest: The chestnut-bellied sandgrouse will be the feature for the Game Bird Stamp, and the kahuli, or Hawaii land snail, will be featured on the Wildlife Conservation Stamp.
KITV.com
Sought-after items for holiday shopping in Hawaii
There are now 23 shopping days before Christmas. Which leads to the question, what are some of the most highly sought after items in Hawaii?
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
KITV.com
Hawaii to receive $5.6M in grants to expand high-speed internet access
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gov. David Ige announced more than $5.5 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access in underserved communities. At a press conference on Wednesday, multiple speakers touched on their vision for Hawaii and the steps needed to benefit residents. White House shares details on millions in infrastructure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
KTVU FOX 2
Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California
INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
