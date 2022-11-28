ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

KITV.com

Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in what...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy

HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii's volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world's largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is slowly...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
HONOLULU, HI
HuffPost

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Trade winds return; High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui. Today, windward sections will see partly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers. Mostly sunny for leeward zones except for isolated morning showers. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
KITV.com

Artists invited to submit paintings for Wildlife Conservation Stamp Contest

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is calling all artists to participate in the 2023-2024 Hawaii Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Contest. Oil and acrylic paintings of either of the two species can be submitted in the stamp contest: The chestnut-bellied sandgrouse will be the feature for the Game Bird Stamp, and the kahuli, or Hawaii land snail, will be featured on the Wildlife Conservation Stamp.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii to receive $5.6M in grants to expand high-speed internet access

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gov. David Ige announced more than $5.5 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access in underserved communities. At a press conference on Wednesday, multiple speakers touched on their vision for Hawaii and the steps needed to benefit residents. White House shares details on millions in infrastructure...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
BIG PINE, CA
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
HILO, HI

