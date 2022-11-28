HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is calling all artists to participate in the 2023-2024 Hawaii Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Contest. Oil and acrylic paintings of either of the two species can be submitted in the stamp contest: The chestnut-bellied sandgrouse will be the feature for the Game Bird Stamp, and the kahuli, or Hawaii land snail, will be featured on the Wildlife Conservation Stamp.

