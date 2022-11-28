Hunter Shot and Killed By His Dog After Accidentally Stepping on Shotgun Trigger

(Photo by Robb Reece via Getty Images)

The importance of gun safety cannot be stressed enough. No matter how much experience you have behind the trigger, freak accidents can and do happen, far more often than you might think. Over the weekend, a hunter was reportedly shot by his own dog when his beloved hunting buddy stepped on the trigger of his shotgun, firing the weapon at point-blank range and killing him almost instantly.

A resident of Turkey, Ozgur Gevrekoglu had just become a father 10 days prior, according to reports from Turkiye, a local publication. Overjoyed by the birth of his child, the 32-year-old decided to celebrate with one of his favorite pastimes. So, he loaded one of his dogs into his car and headed off to the Kizlan Plateau.

After a successful day of hunting, the new father set his shotgun down in the back of his car before loading up his haul. The man’s dog then jumped in for the ride home, its paw hitting the loaded weapon pointed directly at Gevrekoglu, which then fired and shot the unsuspecting hunter.

EMTs arrived shortly thereafter, transporting Ozgur Gevrekoglu to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Following the freak incident, the body was taken to the Alacam State Hospital morgue pending an investigation. Currently, however, police and prosecutors do not suspect foul play.

U.S. Air Force Urges Hunters to Practice Gun Safety

No hunter departs for a hunting trip thinking it will be their last. But the chances of a fatal incident increase dramatically when gun safety isn’t taken seriously. Because of this, the U.S. Air Force Safety Center shared a few crucial rules for a safe and enjoyable experience back in 2021.

“Regardless of location, it is critical that the utmost caution is exercised at all times when handling a firearm. It is [also] critical that the utmost caution is exercised at all times when handling a firearm,” they wrote. Hunting injuries and wounds are often a result of carelessness, ignorance, or disregard of safety rules and laws.”

No matter the circumstances, every gun should be treated as if it is loaded. And whether it’s empty of shells or not, the muzzle should never be pointed at another person. “No one should ever see the muzzle end of your gun,” the Ohio Division of Wildlife advised. “An experienced hunter is always aware of the safe direction to point the gun’s muzzle and would not hunt with anyone who doesn’t do likewise.”

It’s not illegal to transport a loaded gun by car in many places. However, it’s always wise to unload a gun before placing it in your vehicle. In doing so, you minimize the risk of an accidental shooting.