Minneapolis, MN

Midwestern States Could Face Heavy Snow This Week

By Lauren Boisvert
 5 days ago
(Photo by Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

Midwesterners better bundle up this week, because you could be getting heavy snow coming your way. According to a report from FOX Weather, temperatures are dropping and rain and snow are headed to the central Midwest.

Bismark, North Dakota is gearing up to be cold and windy, with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees. Fargo, ND looks to be cold and overcast at 22 degrees, while South Dakota is hovering in the windy mid-20s. Sioux City, Iowa, and Minneapolis, Minnesota are also getting a blast of snow from a winter storm that is making its way through the Midwest.

As for how much snow will be falling, it looks like northern Wisconsin is getting 3 to 5 inches from this storm. Across Nebraska, it looks like 1 to 2 inches of snow. Nebraska and parts of Iowa and Minnesota are under a Winter Weather Advisory, while northern Wisconsin and Michigan are under a Winter Storm Watch. According to FOX Weather, some of the worst conditions will come on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Around noon on Tuesday, the storm will be stretching all across the Midwest. But, closer to Tuesday night, the storm will lighten significantly. By Wednesday, the storm will pass and those in the Midwest will be left with a few inches of snow on the ground. It will definitely accumulate at the Great Lakes, but there will be more rain around Chicago and Detroit.

Those in Minneapolis will be dealing with frigid temperatures after that snow moves through. On Wednesday, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 11 degrees that night. Chicago will also get some chilly temps, but not as low as Minneapolis. Wednesday night will see a low of 20 degrees for the Windy City.

Severe Weather and Snow Restricts Travel for Thousands of Flights After Thanksgiving

After the Thanksgiving holiday, everyone was itching to get back home. The weather had other plans. Snowy and windy conditions across the US delayed more than 2,500 flights. According to a report from AAA, around fifty-five million Americans we projected to be traveling for the holiday. AAA reported “a 1.5% increase [in travel] over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.” It seems that sort of post-pandemic, we’re all eager to see our loved ones for the holidays again, so travel statistics are going up.

Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel, predicted that this would be a tough week for travel. She urged people to “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Across the Ohio Valley and even into Asheville, North Carolina, there were wind advisories on Sunday. In Kentucky, a gust was reported up to 53 mph. Reasonably, planes were grounded. There was also heavy rain in the northeast, with NYC and Boston being the most affected. Though, the foul weather is expected to peter out today, Monday, Nov. 28.

Justine Moser
4d ago

eh... not a big deal. nothing new that minnesota doesnt already deal with until march or april. i'll walk around in shorts

4
Jacque Trosper
4d ago

Lived in Brooklyn Park. Minnesota almost twenty years. It's a beautiful place. but Noone left there for us anymore.

