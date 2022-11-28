Read full article on original website
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
voiceofmotown.com
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings is back in the transfer portal after two seasons at Old Dominion. Jennings, who played for the Mountaineers in 2019 and 2020, blossomed into one of the finest wide receivers in college football over the past seasons. In 2021, Jennings had 62 receptions for 1,066 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season, he finished with 54 receptions for 954 yards and 9 touchdowns.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
voiceofmotown.com
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
West Virginia has an athletic director, and the answer to the question that existed for only 17 days is Wren Baker. He succeeds Shane Lyons, who did not succeed enough and was replaced by someone whose bio at North Texas is heavy on highlights for fundraising and coaching searches. That's a pretty slick segue to the other question.
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins reminisces about past battles with Xavier and one former Musketeers head coach that he certainly enjoyed spending time with.... and one he did not.
The Pitt Panthers lost a fourth player to the transfer portal this week.
CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday. Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7. He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed […]
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
Today is the 15th anniversary for Pitt fans of the 13-9 upset over the West Virginia that prevented the Mountaineers from going to the National Championship Game.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North...
WVNT-TV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
On Wednesday, West Virginia University named Wren Baker as its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Baker spent the las six years as the vice president and athletics director of the University of North Texas, with previous stops at Missouri, Memphis, Northwest Missouri and Rogers State, Baker brings more than 20 years of experience to WVU as its 13th director of Athletics.
West Virginia has hired Wren Baker to be its 12th athletic director, a source told EerSports Wednesday. Baker had been in the same position at North Texas since July 2016. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired Nov. 14. An announcement is expected this afternoon, though a press conference will...
Through four years on the job, Neal Brown has compiled a 22-25 record as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Not much progress has been made since Brown took over the job in 2019 and a large portion of the fan base has let their feelings be known about the current state of the program.
The Pitt Panthers earned the second-most All-ACC nods of anyone in the conference.
WTAP
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Championship weekend for two local high schools. Williamstown and Parkersburg South will be kicking off championship games on Saturday in Wheeling, W.Va. Parkersburg South will be facing Huntington at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, and Williamstown will be facing James Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold...
Harmony Mills poured in 20 points to lead Independence past Richwood 42-25 Wednesday night in Coal City. Makaila Bolen added seven points who pulled away in the final quarter. Savannah Moose led the Lumberjacks with eight points, while Addison Dudley scored six and Lilly Bragg added five. Independence (1-0) travels...
247Sports
