TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCRG.com
Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street. Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled. At 11:50...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
WDIO-TV
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
KEYC
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman
A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police ID Bar Shooting Victim
(Des Moines, IA) -- Police are releasing the name of a man who died after being shot outside a Des Moines bar. Police 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney of Des Moines died after being shot at 21-20 Ingersoll early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Zora bar on November 27th at...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Carlos Ceballos, 38, of 760 N. 16th St., Fort Dodge, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. Alexander Acero of Phoenix was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near O Avenue when his vehicle struck a vehicle, driven by Michael Miller of Bouton, who was preparing to turn onto O Avenue. No injuries were reported. Damage to Acero’s car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Miller’s car was estimated at $10,000.
Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
KCCI.com
Police looking for man who robbed bank and stole Uber driver’s car
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a suspect took an Uber to a bank to commit a robbery, then later carjacked the driver. The crime was reported Wednesday morning. Police were called to Chase Bank on Southeast 14th Street. Police say the suspect did have a gun.
1380kcim.com
One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
KCCI.com
29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hiring Public Safety Telecommunicators
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department is looking for Public Safety Telecommunicators. Responsibilities for the position include the following:. Receives calls for police, fire, and emergency medical services via 911 and other telephone lines. Determines the nature of the complaint by asking appropriate questions. Routes non-service calls...
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
