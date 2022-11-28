ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina

No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
