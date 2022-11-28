ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubu named one of Philly Mag’s 50 Best Restaurants

Philadelphia Magazine named Dubu, a Korean restaurant in Elkins Park, to its “50 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia” list. The restaurant is located at 1333 West Cheltenham Avenue, and has received previous mentions in Craig LaBan’s Best of the ‘burbs “Top 25 Restaurants in Philly’s Suburbs” and “Montgomery County’s Top Restaurants” lists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County-Based Donut Chain to Reopen in Philadelphia, With Plenty of New Items on the Menu

The Bucks County franchise has reemerged in the city, with plenty of new options for hungry customers.Photo byFactory Donuts Coffee'N Chicken. After a devastating few years due to the pandemic, a Bucks County donut chain is coming back in Philadelphia with more options than ever. Emma Dooling wrote about the comeback in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

El Limon, Wawa Glenside announce grand opening dates

The forthcoming El Limon restaurant on Wesley Avenue and the Wawa convenience store on S. Easton Road have announced their grand opening dates, both of which will take place this month. El Limon. El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is scheduled to open its 11 Wesley...
GLENSIDE, PA
PhillyBite

What Are Philadelphia's Most Unique Restaurants

- Whether you are looking for a great lunch spot, an impressive dinner, or a place to take your date, Philadelphia has several excellent, unique restaurants to choose from. A quick internet search can yield hundreds of results for unique restaurants in Philadelphia. But how do you know where to start?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?

Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Look Around Conshohocken’s First Upscale Hotel

The new Hotel West & Main pays homage to the volunteer fire company whose original firehouse forms its heart. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Does anyone out there remember when Conshohocken was a somewhat faded factory town best...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout

A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Chester County

- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown Holiday Market, Holiday Open Mic, Light Up the Square this Saturday

The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature live music, local artisans, free coffee and apple cider from Whitehorse Coffee and Creamery in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Local Jenkintown restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. A Holiday Open Mic...
JENKINTOWN, PA

