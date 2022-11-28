Read full article on original website
glensidelocal.com
Dubu named one of Philly Mag’s 50 Best Restaurants
Philadelphia Magazine named Dubu, a Korean restaurant in Elkins Park, to its “50 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia” list. The restaurant is located at 1333 West Cheltenham Avenue, and has received previous mentions in Craig LaBan’s Best of the ‘burbs “Top 25 Restaurants in Philly’s Suburbs” and “Montgomery County’s Top Restaurants” lists.
Bucks County-Based Donut Chain to Reopen in Philadelphia, With Plenty of New Items on the Menu
The Bucks County franchise has reemerged in the city, with plenty of new options for hungry customers.Photo byFactory Donuts Coffee'N Chicken. After a devastating few years due to the pandemic, a Bucks County donut chain is coming back in Philadelphia with more options than ever. Emma Dooling wrote about the comeback in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name
Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market. After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache...
glensidelocal.com
El Limon, Wawa Glenside announce grand opening dates
The forthcoming El Limon restaurant on Wesley Avenue and the Wawa convenience store on S. Easton Road have announced their grand opening dates, both of which will take place this month. El Limon. El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is scheduled to open its 11 Wesley...
PhillyBite
What Are Philadelphia's Most Unique Restaurants
- Whether you are looking for a great lunch spot, an impressive dinner, or a place to take your date, Philadelphia has several excellent, unique restaurants to choose from. A quick internet search can yield hundreds of results for unique restaurants in Philadelphia. But how do you know where to start?
PhillyBite
Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
A Langhorne Bagel Shop’s Sudden Closure Leaves an Opening for a New Food Spot
The sudden closure has left many customers wondering what will come next for the popular shopping location. A popular bagel shop in Bucks County has suddenly closed, but many are hopeful that something just as good will take its place. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Einstein...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Phillymag.com
A Look Around Conshohocken’s First Upscale Hotel
The new Hotel West & Main pays homage to the volunteer fire company whose original firehouse forms its heart. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Does anyone out there remember when Conshohocken was a somewhat faded factory town best...
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.
Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout
A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
fox29.com
McDonald's holiday pie returns to the menu
Mcdonald's holiday pie is back for the season! Mike and Alex give it a try on "Good Day Philadelphia."
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown Holiday Market, Holiday Open Mic, Light Up the Square this Saturday
The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature live music, local artisans, free coffee and apple cider from Whitehorse Coffee and Creamery in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Local Jenkintown restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. A Holiday Open Mic...
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
