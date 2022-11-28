Read full article on original website
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims
It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Royal Staffers Have New Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now That They Live in U.S., According to Prince Philip’s Friend
Just when you thought you heard all the nicknames palace aides had for the Sussexes, an author claims staffers have another way of referring to them since they moved abroad.
Prince William and Princess Kate's Trip to Boston: First Day Recap
Prince William and Princess Kate are in Boston for three days this week, culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards gala on Friday. Here's a recap of what has happened during their U.S. trip so far. They took a commercial British Airways flight for the benefit of the environment, and were...
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl wished she would have thought through her decision to leave: 'I just kind of fled in a panic'
The actress opened up about her decision to leave the hospital drama during a conversation with Sirius XM's Bevy Smith.
A Spooky Dance, a Collective Memory, and a Weird Little Puppet: Inside TikTok’s Newest Obsession
The human brain is thought to start forming memories around the age of two and a half. Anything that happened before? We’ll have to take someone else’s word for it. Such is the premise for what surely ranks among the strangest TikTok trends of 2022: people trying to convince each other that a puppet dancing and floating in a forest is them when they were a baby. Usually, it’s a parent lying to their child, but sometimes it’s the other way around, or somebody messing with their friend or sibling. And while kids often protest that the puppet isn’t really them,...
Prince William Was Much More "Animated" Than Usual at Basketball Game, Princess Kate Was "Relaxed" and "Natural," Expert Says
Prince William and Princess Kate love their sports, but their comfort zone is usually contained within the fairly British pastimes of: soccer (football), rugby, tennis, polo, cricket. Amazingly, though, the Prince and Princess of Wales actually seemed totally in their element when they attended a basketball game between the Boston...
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'Daughters of the New Year'
In November, #ReadWithMC readers picked up E.M. Tran's debut novel, Daughters of the New Year, a captivating story centered on the women of a multigenerational Vietnamese family. The first half of the novel follows Tran, Trieu, and Nhi, the daughters of Xuan Trung, a former beauty pageant queen and immigrant living in the U.S. Trung is obsessed with telling her daughters' fortunes through the Vietnamese zodiac signs, but each of her daughters has diverged completely from Trung's expectations. As the story progresses, readers travel back in time to see the lives of older generations of the Trung family and how their traumas are reflected in the present day.
The Cast of 'Wednesday:' Your Guide
Netflix has a new mega-hit series with a massive and impressive cast. Executive produced by Tim Burton and based on the Addams Family, Wednesday has become the streamer's most-watched debut for an English-language series, dethroning the last season of Stranger Things. The Netflix series follows a now-teenage Wednesday Addams as she enters the Nevermore Academy for fangs, furs, scales, stoners, psychics, and any other extreme outcast who needs an education. As soon as she arrives, our pigtailed heroine lands at the center of a mystery involving a serial-killing monster and the small town's colonial past.
Royal Lady-in-Waiting Resigns After Harassing a Black Guest With Racist Questions
Lady Susan Hussey, a Palace aide and lady-in-waiting, has resigned after harassing a Black guest with a racist line of questioning. Ngozi Fulani, the founder of charity Sistah Space, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace this week, and detailed the day's events on Twitter. "Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to...
