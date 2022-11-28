ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

L.A. Weekly

Gen Z Proves it's 'Here for L.A.' with New Festival

Festivals bring people together, and beyond a good time, it makes sense to take advantage of the platform and make it count. The inaugural Here For LA fest in Elysian Park this Saturday aims to do just that. Showcasing local live music and activism, the event hopes to raise money and awareness for education, climate change, the arts and the housing crisis, to name a few important causes. Founded by a team of Gen Z Angelenos and partnering with Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles, artworxLA and L.A. Works, the fest presents discussion and experiential spaces in which to explore, express and problem solve. The daytime portion, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., offers workshops and panels tackling topics ranging from sustainability to L.A.’s struggling educational system, all via a young adult perspective. Twenty L.A.-based bands and DJs will play on three stages at this warehouse space /outdoor block party from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., including singer-songwriter Claud, hip hop artist Asha Imuno, pop punkers Junior Varsity, and R&B singer Izzy Spears. There will also be food trucks and vendors. Every ticket sold provides 25% to the partner organizations. At L.A. River Studios, 2800 Division St.; Sat., Dec. 3, 9 a.m.- 11 p.m. More info at herefor.la.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Get Into The Spirit Of The Holiday Season With These Festive Drinks

Looking to take the edge off the stress of the holiday season? Bartenders are a buzz all over L.A., whipping up a plethora of tantalizing concoctions that will make shopping that much easier. Whether it’s a Sonoma Fig Vieux Carre, a Mexican Chocolate Raspberry Martini or you’re looking for a Fireside Chat, we’re raising our glasses to these seasonal libations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Talks About It: Arts Calendar: December 1-7

A week heavy on area museum artist talks and grown-up storytime and music hours, beginning with World AIDS Day arts programs of video and performance, diverse visual artists making acclaimed works of cinema, theatrical seasonal pageantry in the cathedral, paintings of cats you can never unsee, dance on a rooftop, crafting sock-monkey Santas, sound art at the villa, artists ameliorating public monuments, a pop-art toy drive, contemporary makers market brunch, and a new memoir from a favorite, fabulous voice of their generation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Season's Screamings has the Spookiest Stocking Stuffers

If your favorite holiday is Halloween, there is absolutely no reason to give up the creepy decor and dark aesthetics simply because it’s Christmas time. For a lot of us, the holidays are connected. Nowhere is the melding of yuletide celebration and wicked wonder more evident than at Season’s Screamings, the convention where cosplay monsters, vendors and performers come together for a bloody and bodacious three-date slasher bash. This year’s festivities include burlesque and drag performers: “The Island of Misfit Tease” show on Friday and “The Nightmare Before Dragmas” on Saturday. Sat.- Sun. there’s a Krampus run and the event’s popular haunt experience, “Hall of Yuletide Spirits,” returns for those who crave jump scares and immersive walk-thrus.
PASADENA, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Eater

A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA

The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA

