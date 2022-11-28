Festivals bring people together, and beyond a good time, it makes sense to take advantage of the platform and make it count. The inaugural Here For LA fest in Elysian Park this Saturday aims to do just that. Showcasing local live music and activism, the event hopes to raise money and awareness for education, climate change, the arts and the housing crisis, to name a few important causes. Founded by a team of Gen Z Angelenos and partnering with Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles, artworxLA and L.A. Works, the fest presents discussion and experiential spaces in which to explore, express and problem solve. The daytime portion, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., offers workshops and panels tackling topics ranging from sustainability to L.A.’s struggling educational system, all via a young adult perspective. Twenty L.A.-based bands and DJs will play on three stages at this warehouse space /outdoor block party from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., including singer-songwriter Claud, hip hop artist Asha Imuno, pop punkers Junior Varsity, and R&B singer Izzy Spears. There will also be food trucks and vendors. Every ticket sold provides 25% to the partner organizations. At L.A. River Studios, 2800 Division St.; Sat., Dec. 3, 9 a.m.- 11 p.m. More info at herefor.la.

