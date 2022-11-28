WATCH: Hilarious moment as Ghana coaches take post-game selfie with tearful Son Heung-min after World Cup 2022 win

There are few moments for any footballer more vulnerable and abject than those immediately following a World Cup defeat. In those agonising seconds and minutes, most stars just want the ground to swallow them up.

For many players, even talking to their own team-mates is a stretch, let alone the opposition. Yet South Korea talisman Son Heung-min had to endure even worse, as a group of Ghanian coaches demanded a selfie with the Tottenham Hotspur forward directly after their side had crushed the Asian nation at the World Cup 2022.

Social media tittered at the video, which went viral in the aftermath of a thrilling game which could have gone either way. Ghana had raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, only for Son and his team-mates to draw level in the second. But a late winner for the African nation proved conclusive.

As the BBC cameras whirled around the pitch post-game, taking in the glory and heartache on show, they paused to find three members of the Ghana coaching staff, phones in hand and arms around Son's shoulders, taking a cheeky selfie. Their beaming faces and satisfaction contrasted hilariously with poor Son's misery.

Ghana's players, staff and fans could be forgiven for their high-spirited celebrations, given that the win was their first in Qatar and gives them a decent chance of qualifying for the next round. Ahead of Portugal's clash with Uruguay later on this evening, the victory put Ghana joint with the European nation on points at the top of Group H.

South Korea, meanwhile, sit bottom of the pile after two matches played. They do still maintain a chance of going through to the knockouts, but their fate is no longer in their hands.

Regardless of what happens going forward, it's safe to say the three Ghanian coaches already have memories - and the photos to back them up - to last a lifetime.