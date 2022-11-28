ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Golf Channel

Tom Kim gets 'goosebumps' after South Korea beats Portugal at World Cup

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tom Kim was gazing at his phone as he headed to the first tee at Albany Resort for the second round at the Hero World Challenge. At the time, South Korea was tied, 1-1, in the nation’s final group stage match against Portugal at the World Cup.
Golf Channel

Scottie Scheffler looks to reclaim world No. 1, calls OWGR system 'flawed'

NASSAU, Bahamas – The “flawed” OWGR system might work in Scottie Scheffler’s favor with the Masters champion poised to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking this week, but that doesn’t make the ranking any less flawed. Following a second-round 68 that moved him...
Golf Channel

Does the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program work? The players ... think so

NASSAU, Bahamas – Even before LIV Golf upended the status quo and turned the ancient game contentious, few topics could universally unite tour pros like Tiger Woods. And even the PGA Tour’s esoteric Player Impact Program can’t cloud that. “It is a little confusing how (the PIP)...
Golf Channel

Cameron Smith misses Aussie Open cut after 'a few too many beers' night before

Cameron Smith was enjoying a few beers with some of his mates Friday night at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne when he had to, well, get back on the horse. Smith, who a week earlier won the Australian PGA, figured he’d missed the cut at the Australian Open when he decided on the night out. But when his 2-over total through 36 holes surprisingly proved good enough to play on into Saturday, Smith quickly changed pace.
Golf Channel

Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open after 8-under 64

JOHANNESBURG — Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship on Thursday. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate. Ross...

Comments / 0

Community Policy