Digital Athletic Tickets
Metro League is launching another way to buy athletic tickets for high school games! This means fans can now choose to buy tickets for Seattle Public Schools (SPS) high school athletic games online beginning with the Friday, December 2, girls and boys’ basketball games. Cash will continue to be accepted at the door for tickets .
Saturday Study Hall at WSHS December 10th
We will be having a Saturday Study Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Please check your student’s Source page, and if they have a D,E, or I in any core subject, encourage them to attend from 9-12 in the West Seattle High School Library. Tutors will be available to help all students, and teachers have been asked to provide re-tests and missing work.
Fifth-Graders transitioning from Math 7
Students in Seattle Public Schools enroll in the next course in sequence. The next course in sequence will include the next set of math standards which is defined by Washington State Standards. Thus, students transitioning from a high capable cohort elementary school, and were enrolled in Math 7, will be enrolled into Math 8 as a sixth-grader.
Ice and Snow
Seattle Schools Transportation Adverse Weather Plan. From time to time throughout the school year, weather may force a change in the district’s normal operating routines. The safety of your children is our primary concern. Snow & Ice Information. If snow and ice conditions impact school operations, a robocall and...
Earth Service Corps Club Fundraiser Screening of ELEMENTAL Dec 10
Earth Service Corps Club Fundraiser Pre-Release Screening of ELEMENTAL. The Ballard HS Club YMCA Earth Service Corps is presenting ELEMENTAL: Reimagining Our Relationship with wildfire on Sat, Dec 10 in the Earl Kelly Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Ballard High School. Doors are at 6:00 p.m., the screening starts at...
Weather Alert Resources from SPS
Winter Weather: How to find out if your school will have schedule changes due to ice or snow. As we move into the colder months, now is a good time to review how you will receive urgent weather information from Seattle Public Schools (SPS). When determining if changes are necessary,...
Power Restored
Power and the heating system have been restored at Wedgwood Elementary. Due to a power outage today, Dec. 1, Wedgwood is closed. All other SPS schools are open today and running on a standard schedule. Seattle City Light and SPS staff are on campus working to restore power. We realize...
