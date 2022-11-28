Read full article on original website
am920theanswer.com
To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden goes to ... Massachusetts
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the phones with fellow Democrats Friday for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's runoff election. He fetched hot coffee for volunteers, too, and thanked them for their work. But this busy phone bank was nowhere near Georgia. Days before Georgia polls close on Tuesday,...
am920theanswer.com
Hawkins leads unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Okla St 74-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0). Hawkins was 6 of 13...
