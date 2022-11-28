ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Botanical Garden leader plans to depart next year

Scot Medbury, who became executive director of the Glen Ellen-based Sonoma Botanical Garden in 2020, will leave the 22-acre attraction in April, it announced. “Scot Medbury’s leadership and vision for Sonoma Botanical Garden has created the foundation for a stronger institution, with a focus on sustainability and accessibility. His horticultural background and deep interest in design have played a vital role in improving the Garden while strengthening a focus on its future,” stated Jerry Newell, chair of SBG’s Board of Trustees.
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound

Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa

An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week

Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game

Joe Wagner’s name carries weight in the wine world. His surname equates to Napa royalty thanks to his family bestowing Caymus and its celebrated Cabernet onto the masses. The fifth-generation winemaker’s penchant for producing popular prize-winning Pinot Noir has allowed his moniker to stand out on its own merit, even after he stepped away from the family business and launched his Copper Cane wine portfolio in 2014. His downtown Napa restaurant AVOW and adjacent tasting room Quilt & Co. further deepen his status as a known California wine country commodity.
NAPA, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY

The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Top Speed

Exclusive: Sonoma Supercar Meet - Exotics In The Legendary Wine Country Of The West Coast

The West Coast’s Sonoma County is a Northern California destination renowned for its legendary wine vineyards. Sitting north of San Francisco, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Napa Valley, Sonoma draws travelers from near and far, and what better way to get there than by supercar? Undoubtedly, the drivers of the 35 exotics that converged this month at the Supercar Show in Sonoma on the grounds of the Hanson of Sonoma Distillery agreed.
SONOMA, CA
FOX40

Winter storm impacts travel in Northern California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Rain and snow fell across Northern California on Thursday morning and is expected to last into the afternoon and evening.  In the Central Valley, rain is expected throughout the morning and afternoon from as far north as Red Bluff down to Merced, with a large part of the Bay Area also receiving […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomamag.com

Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County

Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

