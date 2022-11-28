Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
Man arrested after Riverdale mayor’s nephew fatally shot in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal shooting at a Clayton County shopping center, police said....
Grady officer opens fire on man driving down I-20 while in uniform, police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Grady Hospital employee is now facing charges after police say he opened fire on another driver while driving on the interstate. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 20, law enforcement agencies in Douglas County were called to the...
Man receives triple life sentences after three people murdered during robbery
According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, a defendant recently received three life sentences for his role in an armed robbery and shootout that left three people dead in 2019. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on Oct. 28 against 25-year-old Angelo Lenon on two counts of malice murder, three counts...
Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
Police make arrest in TakeOff's murder | What we know
HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old on basketball court in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with another teen’s death on a basketball court. Police said Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in October. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Man fatally shot while sitting in car at SW Atlanta convenience store
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood, officials confirmed.
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
Skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain, investigators need help to identify him
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Investigators with DeKalb County Police and the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were recovered Monday in Stone Mountain. On Nov. 28, investigators recovered the remains in a wooded area off Rockbridge Road. Police received a...
‘How about me:’ Man gets himself arrested after asking why he was left off Rockdale most wanted list
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after questioning why he wasn’t among the most wanted people in his county. Earlier this week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of their ten “most wanted” violent offenders on social media. Just...
Police searching for man they say shot 60-year-old Atlanta man at Walgreens
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot a 60-year-old man in downtown Atlanta. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Peachtree St. on Nov. 20 where they found a man who had been shot in the thigh in front of the store.
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Artist of TakeOff's mural in Atlanta reacts to 2nd arrest made in connection to his murder
ATLANTA — One month after the shooting death of popular rapper TakeOff, Houston Police announced the arrest of a second suspect and the community is reacting, among them the artist who painted a mural of TakeOff in Old Forth Ward. “I don’t think it would ever heal the wound,...
Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead
ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
Driver found guilty in man’s death after following too closely, causing crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been found guilty for his involvement in a crash that left a man dead. Brandon Lee Fulcher was convicted of second degree vehicular homicide and following too closely, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
