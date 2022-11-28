Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Find nature-inspired art and books at the Wild Arts Festival to benefit the Portland Audubon
Metal etching artist Eduardo Cruz Torres of McMinnville creates transfixing hummingbirds and other imagery of Mexico’s Aztec Empire out of one of the strongest materials: steel. Cruz Torres’s art such as “The Spirit of the Warrior” will be displayed, along with works by more than 60 other local artists,...
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
Portland’s Jefferson High will preserve historic 1909 building in upcoming modernization
For two years, students, parents, educators and neighbors have mulled plans to renovate North Portland’s Jefferson High School, which serves the state’s highest concentration of Black high schoolers. Now, the final proposal for the extensive renovations, slated to begin in 2024, is coming into focus – but how...
West Linn running back Koffi Kouame living the American dream
When African native Koffi Kouame started high school, he had never played football before. Four years later, he helped West Linn win a state title and was a first-team all-league running back.
Beloved Eatery Chez José Will Live to Serve Sizzling Fajitas Another Day
Just about two months after Chez José served what were supposed to be its last customers, something of a restaurant industry/early Christmas miracle will resurrect the longtime Burlingame neighborhood business. Urban Restaurant Group, owners of popular spots like Brix Tavern, Bartini and Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar, has taken...
The Wait Outside Portland’s Unlicensed Psychedelic Mushroom Store Is Over Two Hours Long
Crowds are flocking to Shroom House, the cash-only storefront on West Burnside Street that’s selling psychedelic mushrooms to anyone willing to part with $40 and show their driver’s license. News outlets, including WW, reported the business’s existence yesterday. This afternoon, as first noted on Reddit, the line wound...
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
Readers respond: Return toppled statues to downtown Portland
Thanks to Aubrey Russell and Walter Weyler for their op-ed taking our city’s leadership to task for doing nothing to restore the Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt statutes to the South Park blocks (“Opinion: After 2 years of inaction, Portland leaders must restore toppled statues,” Nov. 23).
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
Don’t miss these 7 concerts in Portland this December
From metal bands to country music stars, here are the artists with concerts in the Rose City this month.
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work?
Another coalition of Portland business and neighborhood leaders has persuaded Mayor Ted Wheeler to order coordinated sweeps of homeless encampments in an effort to curb crime and visible homelessness, this time in the Central Eastside Industrial District. The strategy — a “90-day reset” — is modeled after one the mayor...
Portland commission eyes more big changes to City Hall; voters could decide in 2024
Less than a month after Portland voters approved a dramatic overhaul to the city’s form of government and election system, the citizen-led body that crafted the proposal is poised to recommend more changes to Portland’s founding document. The city’s Charter Review Commission, convened at least once a decade,...
Blazers president Dewayne Hankins discusses big vision for a revitalized Moda Center, Rose Quarter: Sports By Northwest podcast
As the president of business for the Trail Blazers and the Rose Quarter, Dewayne Hankins has his hands in a lot of different projects. Beyond the recent Phil Knight basketball tournaments and the Blazers’ new PDX Carpet uniforms, he is helping to orchestrate a long-term vision for Portland as a city that can, and will, host major events. That includes an NBA All-Star Game by 2030 — the same year that the city is slated to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Salem to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?
On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
Portland renters could earn $900 a month with Airbnb program
Reportedly, renters who tried the new program over a three-month period earned an average of $900 per month after hosting for an average of just nine nights per month.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
