Backers of a Multnomah County capital gains tax to help tenants facing eviction file signatures to get on May 2023 ballot

Michelle Barnes
3d ago
NO. MORE. TAXES. PERIOD. Stop robbing the public. There's no "right" to live in Portland or any other city. If you cannot afford to live here, maybe you need to consider moving somewhere less expensive. We cannot keep subsidizing housing for everyone who can't pay rent here. The rest of us are struggling as it is.
real_snoopster
3d ago
nothing like getting some one else to pay your bills because you have made bad choices in life
