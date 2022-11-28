ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Lootpress

23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
lakercountry.com

Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards

A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges

According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Connected to Wildfire Arrested

A man who is connected with setting a wildfire earlier this month in Wayne County, West Virginia has been arrested. The man, Robert Pelfrey, is facing two counts of setting fires to lands. According to court documents, Investigators were told by several eyewitnesses that they overheard Pelfrey state that he...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
supertalk929.com

Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia

Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Norton Police Found Missing Dickenson County Man Dead

A man from Dickenson County who has been reported missing for the past couple weeks has been found dead. Officials with the Norton Police Department said Jason Keith Mullins was found by officers Saturday afternoon. Norton police have not released where Mullins was found. Mullins was last seen at the...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car

A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

