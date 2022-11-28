Read full article on original website
Related
23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
wklw.com
Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges
According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In November, we reported on a serious bus crash in Magoffin County. That led to a question from one of our viewers:. Good Question: Why isn’t a guardrail installed where the Magoffin County bus accident happened?. That bus crash sent 18 students and the driver...
q95fm.net
Man Connected to Wildfire Arrested
A man who is connected with setting a wildfire earlier this month in Wayne County, West Virginia has been arrested. The man, Robert Pelfrey, is facing two counts of setting fires to lands. According to court documents, Investigators were told by several eyewitnesses that they overheard Pelfrey state that he...
supertalk929.com
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
WSAZ
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man, faces sentencing next month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Councilman was found guilty Thursday of a shooting that paralyzed a man in 2019, a Cabell County Circuit Court official said. After a jury trial that started earlier this week, Tom McCallister was found guilty of one count each of malicious wounding...
WSAZ
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
WSAZ
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
q95fm.net
Norton Police Found Missing Dickenson County Man Dead
A man from Dickenson County who has been reported missing for the past couple weeks has been found dead. Officials with the Norton Police Department said Jason Keith Mullins was found by officers Saturday afternoon. Norton police have not released where Mullins was found. Mullins was last seen at the...
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
lootpress.com
Disturbance call results in arrest of woman for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
BRUNO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman faces charges after a disturbance report drew the attention of local authorities on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:00pm, a disturbance was reported in the Bruno area. Corporal Crum responded...
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
