Thunder vs. Pelicans: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (8-12) finish their quick two-game road trip on Monday against the Pelicans (11-8).

In their last game, the Thunder suffered their first blowout loss of the season by fellow young squad Houston Rockets on Saturday. Outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, it was a tough outing for the Thunder in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are also coming off of a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Pelicans will likely be without Brandon Ingram, who is dealing with a toe sprain.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Monday, Nov. 28 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado

Trey Murphy III

Herb Jones

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

Thunder at Pelicans notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Mike Muscala is out due to a fractured finger.

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram is doubtful due to a sprained toe. CJ McCollum is out due to health and safety protocols. Larry Nance Jr. is questionable due to shoulder soreness. Naji Marshall is questionable due to a non-COVID illness. EJ Liddell is out due to ACL recovery.