ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
artvoice.com

Magical Winter Fun at the Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled the month of December with magical holiday experiences that will create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the seasonal plants, lights, and train displays will bring joy to all visitors. Make the most of this holiday season with a stunning tropical oasis filled with plants, lights and joy.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York

The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
LACKAWANNA, NY
WGRZ TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
NEWFANE, NY
buffalohealthyliving.com

Multi-Facility Job Fair with On-The-Spot Hiring

The McGuire Group and Absolut Care are hosting a job fair for RNs, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants with on-the-spot hiring just in time for holiday shopping! The event will take place on December 7th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 455 Cayuga Road, suite 200, Buffalo (near the airport with free parking).
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy