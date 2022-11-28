Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Related
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
artvoice.com
Magical Winter Fun at the Botanical Gardens
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled the month of December with magical holiday experiences that will create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the seasonal plants, lights, and train displays will bring joy to all visitors. Make the most of this holiday season with a stunning tropical oasis filled with plants, lights and joy.
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
He created the popular Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockport
Thirteen years ago Chris Parada and his father created the Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockports Day Road Park. It's a cozy, colorful place and according to Chris.
Buffalove for your lawn! Check out these new blow-up buffaloes
A father-son team from Clarence is helping you give your lawn some Buffalove this holiday season. Chris and Brandon Cimerman created blow-up lawn buffaloes for their company called "Buffa-Blo."
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
Very Valuable Decoration Extremely Hot Commodity in Buffalo
Does anyone have one of these? This classic, Christmas ceramic decoration seemed like a household staple at one point and they are making quite the comeback. Now, people are willing to pay more than the $10 that someone once paid. Yours may be missing a light bulb or too, but...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
East Aurora man fends off diabetes by losing 195 pounds over two years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years ago this month, Robert Skutnik of East Aurora had an eye-opening experience at the cardiologist. "I got on the scale there I was 427 pounds," he recalled. Not long after, Robert lost his mother, who he was caring for at the time. "That was...
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
Viral TikTok shows Orchard Park resident trying to remove snow from top of car
One Orchard Park resident tried unconventionally to remove a giant block of snow from her car - with the efforts all captured on a now-viral TikTok video.
WGRZ TV
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Multi-Facility Job Fair with On-The-Spot Hiring
The McGuire Group and Absolut Care are hosting a job fair for RNs, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants with on-the-spot hiring just in time for holiday shopping! The event will take place on December 7th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 455 Cayuga Road, suite 200, Buffalo (near the airport with free parking).
Comments / 0