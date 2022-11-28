By Barry Holbrook: Derek Chisora is bitter despite being given the opportunity that he didn’t earn for a world title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) says the sole reason he’s getting this fight is because of Fury, as he told his promoters he wanted him, and they went along with it.

1 DAY AGO