“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer
By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
Crawford analyzes Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez fight
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford expects former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez to walk down and impose his will on former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their match in March. The World Boxing Council has ordered the Plant vs. Benavidez fight as a final...
Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora live boxing results and analysis
Tyson Fury puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in the main event. Follow live.
Prograis: “I’ll really hurt Teofimo for real”
By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis wants to hurt former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after hearing him call him “slow” in an interview. Teofimo hasn’t talked of wanting to mix it with Prograis, so the chances of Regis getting his wish to hurt him are slim right now.
Regis Prograis wants Tank – Ryan winner, Teofimo, Ramirez & Josh Taylor
By Charles Brun: Newly crowned WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has a large group of fighters he wants to face following his sparkling eleventh-round knockout victory over Jose Zepeda last Saturday night in Carson, California. To get the guys that Prograis wants, he’s going to need to wait because...
Derek Chisora says Tyson Fury is the reason he got the opportunity
By Barry Holbrook: Derek Chisora is bitter despite being given the opportunity that he didn’t earn for a world title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) says the sole reason he’s getting this fight is because of Fury, as he told his promoters he wanted him, and they went along with it.
Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko to be announced soon
By Craig Page: Bill Haney says he thinks there would be an announcement soon on his son, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 14 KOs), and #1 WBC Vasyl Lomachenko. Bill points out that it won’t be him that makes the announcement for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight because that’ll...
Bob Arum blasts Hearn over his Fury-Chisora 3 PPV predictions
By Scott Gilfoid: Bob Arum blew his stack on Thursday when told that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has predicted a low number of pay-per-view buys for this Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora trilogy match on BT Box Office at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Upon being told...
Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn “will be fighting sooner than you think”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says that with the information that he knows about Conor Benn’s case over his failed drug tests, he believes there’s a “good chance” that he won’t be receiving a ban. As such, Hearn says he expects Benn (21-0, 14 KOs)...
Juan Francisco Estrada predicts wide decision over Roman Gonzalez
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada predicts that he’ll defeat Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez by a wide 12 round decision this Saturday night in their trilogy match on December 3rd on DAZN at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom) WBC and Ring Magazine super...
Bob Arum insists Fury wants Usyk next
By Charles Brun: Bob Arum insists Tyson Fury won’t pull a “circus act” and run out of the ring on Saturday night to avoid Oleksandr Usyk if he successfully defeats Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Arum says that WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23...
Adrien Broner to fight at 144 for Feb.18th return on BLK Prime
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner will be fighting at welterweight for his two-year comeback on February 18th on BLK Prime. Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) wants to get a fight under his belt at 144 or 145 in his first fight back from a long 24-month layoff in February and then challenge WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis for his newly acquired belt.
Tyson Fury: “Steve Cunningham was better than Oleksandr Usyk”
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury is already starting his campaign to devalue IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk by remarking today that former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham was a better fighter than him. Few boxing fans would agree with Fury’s opinion that Cunningham was a better fighter than Usyk. When...
Roman Gonzalez ready for Juan Estrada this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona
By Jack Tiernan: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is ready to unseat WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada in their trilogy bout this Saturday night. (Photo credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom or Michelle Farsi/Matchroom) Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) and Chocolatito (51-3, 41 KOs) will meet in a 12-round...
Eddie Hearn believes Canelo will fight in London in May against John Ryder
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn said today that he’s interested in matching undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez against his WBO mandatory John Ryder in London. Ryder defeated Zach Parker last weekend to place himself in a position to challenge Canelo as the WBO mandatory. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs)...
Jermell Charlo on Tim Tszyu: “Spectacular knockout” coming on Jan.28th
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo quickly responded to Tim Tszyu’s recent remarks, predicting a “spectacular knockout” of the Australian native in their fight on January 28th. The undisputed champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) plans on making the unbeaten WBO mandatory Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) pay when they...
Usyk’s promoter tells Fury: “You better win on Saturday”
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk told a defensive-looking Tyson Fury not to lose his fight against Derek Chisora on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) wants to ensure that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) doesn’t get...
Munguia rejects Janibek fight, wants Golovkin or Charlo next
By Craig Daly: Jaime Munguia has made it clear that he’s not interested in using his #1 ranking with the WBO to challenge middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly for his title. You can argue that no one expected Munguia to agree to a fight against Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) because...
“It’s Not on” – Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s “NOT” agreed to a fight against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next because he only focuses on one fight at a time, and right now, he’s concentrating on Derek Chisora for Saturday night. If Fury doesn’t fight Usyk next,...
Usyk to attend Fury vs. Chisora 3 on Saturday in London
By Scott Gilfoid: Unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will attend ringside this Saturday night to watch WBC belt-holder Tyson Fury defend against journeyman Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, UK. Upset with Usyk referring to him as a drunk, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) warned recently that he...
