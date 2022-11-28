ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WBTV

Man arrested, charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, at an apartment near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. Charlotte woman facing federal charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Rocky River High School Student Dies Following Shooting

CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died. Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC

