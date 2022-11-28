Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
Man arrested, charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, at an apartment near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
WBTV
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights.
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident. Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries on Friday after he was shot at a bus stop earlier in the week.
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
WBTV
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident
The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym.
WBTV
Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym.
WBTV
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly Rock Hill shooting
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
Man taken into custody after woman shot and killed in Gastonia: Police
Gastonia Police said a man has been taken into custody after a woman was found shot and killed Friday night.
Deputies search for suspect after armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Friday evening in Spartanburg County.
WBTV
Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said. According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight. Police said the juveniles are facing charges...
South Carolina sheriff’s office investigating use of public money in failed Panthers’ training facility project
This comes in light of the failed $800 million Panthers' training facility project in Rock Hill.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Rocky River High School Student Dies Following Shooting
CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died. Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.
WBTV
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
No controlled substances found on Lancaster County school bus after teen passed out, sheriff says
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — More than a month after a 14-year-old girl lost consciousness on a Lancaster County school bus because of possible exposure to an unknown chemical, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have closed the case. Channel 9 reported when several students and the school...
WBTV
Gastonia man charged after girlfriend’s fourth-month-old-son hospitalized with skull fracture, bruises
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has arrested a man for felony physical child abuse of his girlfriend’s fourth-month-old son. Renaldo Johnson, 35, of Gastonia was charged with one count of physical child abuse. Officers received a call around 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 that an infant...
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus.
