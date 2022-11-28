ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdKr7_0jQ24WI400
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of California is the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights in Dana Point.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"When you're on the water, it doesn't get any better than a boat parade of lights. And these Southern California boat — or, let's be real, yacht — Christmas light displays are pretty exceptional. The Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights is a Southern California tradition where you're in for a treat, with boats showing off their best holiday decorations, Christmas-themed photo-opts, visits from Santa, and a slew of impressive installations like the "Merry Kiss Me" arch and the giant whale sculpture (in Dana Point). Nearby, the King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade in Redondo Beach is another family-friendly favorite, and the best views can be seen from around King Harbor, in the former Moonstone Park and Mole B areas, but not from the pier."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

Comments / 10

Related
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Orange County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies (2022)

Tree Lightings are the perfect way to begin the holidays here in Orange County! Many OC cities are having wonder Tree Lighting presentations. Most are FREE and included holiday performances, Santa, activities and more!. Here is aa huge list of OC Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies listed by city. Tree Lighting...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KGET

Disneyland offers ticket deal for Southern California residents

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday a ticket deal exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for $73 per person. The standard price for this ticket offer is $83 for one ticket. The tickets don’t have to be used consecutively. Southern California Resident Limited-Time Weekday Ticket […]
thelog.com

Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
DANA POINT, CA
Fox40

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
SOLVANG, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming

December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

191K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy