Michigan State

This Is Michigan's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Michigan is the Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic show aboard the Huckleberry Railroad at Crossroads Village.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"A real-life Polar Express, Michigan's Huckleberry Railroad takes guests on a 40-minute holiday-themed ride, passing by Christmas lights and ending at Crossroads Village. Visitors can also take in the sights from the comfort of their cars during the Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic drive-through experience, or you can purchase a combo ticket and enjoy both the train and village offerings.

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

