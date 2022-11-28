ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is Wisconsin's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdKr7_0jQ24Tdt00
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season ? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Wisconsin is the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights held at Menominee Park.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"With half a million lights, carriage rides, and Santa's workshop, the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is one of the hottest tickets in town. Even better, the event donates to the Salvation Army and other nonprofit organizations that support local families in need. The Menominee Park celebration runs from the day after Thanksgiving until December 31.

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

Comments / 1

Rusty
4d ago

I've seen far better than this, we need to stop all of this "the best" nonsense, just enjoy it for what it is, a nice light show for the holidays, nothing more.

Reply
2
Related
radioplusinfo.com

12-3-22 fdl christmas parade

The 2022 Fond du Lac Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Fond du Lac Saturday afternoon. The parade starts at 4:15pm Saturday at Rees and North Main Streets, traveling south to Veterans Park. This year ‘s theme is “HoliDazzle”
FOND DU LAC, WI
Whiskey Riff

Wisconsin Hunter Bags Buck With Help From An… Emu?

Yep, this is a first for me. According to FOX 11, a Wisconsin hunter was out deer hunting, when an incredibly unlikely visitor decided to join in on the action. Asher Torbeck, an Appleton, Wisconsin native and Waunakee police sergeant told the outlet:. “There is a high fence deer farm...
APPLETON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay brings back the downtown arts festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay Inc. is bringing back the summer art festival on downtown streets. ArtStreet? No, Artfest. Downtown Green Bay is partnering with arts and community organizations in Northeast Wisconsin to create “Artfest Green Bay, Downtown’s Art & Culture Celebration” from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. Downtown Green Bay Inc. is taking applications for artists on its website.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

191K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy