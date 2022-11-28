This Is Minnesota's Best Christmas Light Display

Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Minnesota is Bentleyville's Tour Of Lights display in Duluth.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"Minnesota's best holiday display is at Bentleyville in Duluth. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights features more than five million lights spread over 20 acres. If you can make it for opening night in November, you'll catch Santa skydiving down to the event. While you're there, check out the cookie house and popcorn factory, roast marshmallows, and take your photo with the big man himself."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .